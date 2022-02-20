Julia Fox steps out to hunt new man in cutout top and figure-clinging pants after split from Kanye West

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox put her killer curves on display in a cutout white shirt and skintight vinyl pants as she hit streets in Los Angeles.
Julia Fox was photographed while walking through the city alone on Saturday in an eye-popping outfit.
The 32-year-old actress wowed onlookers with her stunning appearance, wearing a white crewneck t-shirt with side cutouts tucked into figure-clinging vinyl pants.
Julia's sizzling look was enough to accelerate the heartbeats of beholders as she was looking drop-dead-gorgeous. She let her lustrous hair move freely in the breeze to leave onlookers awe-struck.
Julia Fox wore black sunglasses to elevate her look, giving her ensemble an extra edge with her pointed-toe stiletto. Her latest appearance would surely be teasing Kanye West who left the star after six weeks of dating.
Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019
Queen Elizabeth gets into survival mode and kicks out Prince Andrew in bid to ‘hang onto’ monarchy
Adele called off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency on January 20
Queen Elizabeth causes a nation-wide frenzy with a positive diagnosis for covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter sheds light on her intentions and plans for new music
Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont — a farmhouse and about 50 acres