 
close
Sunday February 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Julia Fox steps out to hunt new man in cutout top and figure-clinging pants after split from Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kanye West with eye-popping look

By Web Desk
February 20, 2022
Julia Fox steps out to hunt new man in cutout top and figure-clinging pants after split from Kanye West

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox put her killer curves on display  in a cutout white shirt and skintight vinyl pants as she hit streets in Los Angeles.

Julia Fox was photographed while walking through the city  alone on Saturday in an eye-popping outfit.

The  32-year-old actress wowed onlookers with her stunning appearance,  wearing  a white crewneck t-shirt with side cutouts tucked into figure-clinging vinyl pants.

Julia Fox steps out to hunt new man in cutout top and figure-clinging pants after split from Kanye West

Julia's  sizzling look was enough to accelerate the heartbeats of beholders as she was looking drop-dead-gorgeous. She let her lustrous hair move freely in the breeze  to  leave onlookers awe-struck.

Julia Fox wore black sunglasses to elevate her look, giving her ensemble an extra edge with her  pointed-toe stiletto. Her latest appearance would surely be teasing  Kanye West who left the star after six weeks of dating.  