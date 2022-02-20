Idris Elba eyeing collab with Adele: ‘I kind of like it’

The Harder They Fall actor Idris Elba is spilling beans on his wish to collaborate with the superstar Adele.

The Mirror reported that the Suicide Squad actor, who recently presented her the Album Of The Year at The Brit Awards, revealed that working with the Hello hit-maker is his dream.

“If one day I make a record and Adele says, ‘I kind of like it’, I will definitely build up the courage and say, ‘Hey, Adele, you wanna do a collab?” Elba told the outlet.

“I think I have got to earn some more stripes before that happens,” he added.

On the professional front, the English actor is working in his film Luther.

During his conversation with Fox TV, Elba shared, “I am three-quarters of the way into the first Luther movie”.

“It has been a long time coming. It is dark. It is a tough film to make (but) I am in a good mood today because I have got a day off,” he added.