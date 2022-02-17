Former Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan, who previously lambasted Prince Andrew for his settlement in sexual assaults civil case, has apparently warned the royal family in his latest tweet, saying "outrageous if it’s true the Queen’s had to contribute towards silencing his accuser."
The 56-year-old TV presenter has shared his thoughts on the speculations that the Queen helped her disgraced son to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit.
Talking to twitter on Wednesday, Morgan wrote: "The British public is entitled to know who paid for Prince Andrew’s settlement given some of it may have come indirectly from taxpayer money."
The outspoken British media personality added: "Outrageous if it’s true the Queen’s had to contribute towards silencing his accuser."
Previously in his column, he blasted Prince Andrew, branding him a "snivelling little coward" for disgracing the Queen with his actions.
Piers Morgan has alerted the royal family that the Queen's alleged move to contribute towards silencing Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre may spark reactions as British people want their beloved Queen to stay out of this 'dirty game'.
