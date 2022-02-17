Former Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan, who previously lambasted Prince Andrew for his settlement in sexual assaults civil case, has apparently warned the royal family in his latest tweet, saying "outrageous if it’s true the Queen’s had to contribute towards silencing his accuser."

The 56-year-old TV presenter has shared his thoughts on the speculations that the Queen helped her disgraced son to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit.



Talking to twitter on Wednesday, Morgan wrote: "The British public is entitled to know who paid for Prince Andrew’s settlement given some of it may have come indirectly from taxpayer money."

Previously in his column, he blasted Prince Andrew, branding him a "snivelling little coward" for disgracing the Queen with his actions.



