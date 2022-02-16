Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case brought 'embarrassment to the family'

Prince Andrew's public sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre brought “considerable embarrassment to the royal family”.
The Duke of York recently settled the explosive lawsuit with an out-of-court settlement which according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams it brought a “huge relief for the royal family” as it otherwise would have dampened the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.
He told Daily Star: "Any public court case would have been unthinkable and the forthcoming examination by Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team would have been a considerable ordeal.
"At reportedly great expense this civil case is now settled. It has brought considerable embarrassment to the royal family.
"Although it would not have overshadowed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June it would have cast a cloud over a unique year."
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17 years old
