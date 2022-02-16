Prince Harry melts hearts across the Pacific with unseen video rocking Archie: Video

Prince Harry takes fans by surprise and leaves fans gushing over the bond between father and son.
The previously unseen photograph has been cropped from one of the couple’s interview clips from back when they were still in the Royal Family.
The clip in particular is from their trip to Africa where Meghan can be seen giving an interview, while through the mirror a blurry Prince Harry is clearly visible rocking his baby boy from side to side while showing him everything that’s below the balcony.
Despite the clip offering barely any details, fans went into a frenzy over the adorable interaction and it began trending across social media, less than a few minutes into its release.
