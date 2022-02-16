Nick Cannon still loves ex-wife Mariah Carey in Valentine's Day song

Nick Cannon has dedicated a Valentine's Day song for ex-wife Mariah Carey to confess he still wants her.
The rapper, who is currently expecting his eight child, has released a new song for Carey, hinting she is his one true love.
The track Alone dropped on February 14, talks about loving the 52-year-old from a distance since she already has a boyfriend, Brian Tanka.
"Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late," says the lyrics of the new song.
Nick Cannon and Mriah Carey share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
"I'd been lyin' / I say I'm cool when I know I miss it/ I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at," he adds in the song.
