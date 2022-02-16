Kate Middleton was in tears after her top secret leaked

Kate Middleton broke into tears after a key detail of her and Prince William's wedding day got out over a decade ago.



William's sweetheart wanted to keep the details of her bridal outfit a complete surprise until the moment she finally walked down the aisle to wed Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a plan to surprise the world with her gorgeous look and wedding dress - designed by English designer Sarah Burton - she wore at the time when she walked down the aisle on April 29, 2011.

However, the designer was revealed, by a media outlet. The publication even wrote in their piece at the time while blowing the secret. Kate's wedding dress was widely anticipated and generated much comment in the media.

Kate's wedding dress and its maker were not formally announced until the Duchess stepped from her car to enter Westminster Abbey just prior to the service.

