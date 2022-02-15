Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra sends sweet birthday wish to Nick Jonas' father

Nick Jonas wrote special birthday wish for his father, Kevin Jonas Sr. on Monday. The singer shared an adorable father-son picture on his social media accounts as well.

The This Is Heaven crooner, who threw a Super Bowl Sunday party, celebrated his father’s birthday and penned a special wish. “Happy birthday to my dad @papakjonas love you dad,” Nick’s birthday wish reads.

Kevin Jonas Sr. also received a sweet birthday from Nick’s wife, superstar Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, who turned to Twitter to wish him on his big day.

“Happy birthday, my dear Kevin Sr. Stay blessed, love you," Madhu tweeted, responding to Nick’s birthday post for his dad.

While Madhu Chopra has a private profile on Twitter, the celebs’ fan-clubs have obtained screenshots of her tweet and shared it on social media.

Take a look.

In December 2021, Nick's parents - Denise and Kevin – were spotted with Priyanka for the promotions of her last release The Matrix: Resurrections.

The White Tiger actress had shared a bunch of pictures from the movie event and shared a note of gratitude that reads, “I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful.”