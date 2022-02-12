Zendaya, Tati Gabrielle go way back to school: 'I grew up with Zendaya!'

Zendaya supported her school friend Tati Gabrielle via text while she was filming for her debut role in Uncharted, saying that beau Tom Holland appreciates Gabrielle saying “You’re doing super”.

Gabrielle talked about her friendship with Euphoria star Zendaya in an interview with Glamour.

She said, "I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together." They both went to Oakland School for Arts in Oakland, California.

"Tom was texting her while we were filming and then she texts me — it was like, 'Hey, he says you're doing super-awesome! Sending love!' ", added the 26 years old actress.

She talked about her experience working with co-actor Tom Holland says, “He's very silly, very goofy, very funny."

Tati Gabrielle plays ruthless mercenary Braddock in Uncharted, which is her debut role alongside Tom Holland playing Nathan Drake. She describes her experience as ‘really nerve-wracking’ in the movie.