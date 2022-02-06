Prince Andrew given THIS nickname by royal staff for 'grumpy' attitude

Prince Andrew’s character has come under fire as stories have continued to surface since he was stripped of his royal and military patronages.
For the unversed, the Duke of York is currently embroiled in a sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre which as a result has seen horrifying stories of Prince Andrew being unearthed.
Speaking on the duke, investigative journalist Nigel Cawthrone wrote to the Daily Mail, two years ago, that he was given “radically different” nicknames from royal staff in comparison to his siblings.
He revealed that he was given a particular nickname because of his habit to throw tantrums.
He wrote: “From the beginning, palace staff found him a handful.
“His nanny, Mabel Anderson, called him Baby Grumpling — because of his temper tantrums and obstinacy.
“And Andrew’s alternative nickname was ‘that young imp’ as he was always getting up to mischief, such as removing all the valves from Mabel’s radio or tying the sentries’ shoelaces.”
