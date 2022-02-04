Kate Middleton leaves fans shocked with ‘strictest rules for Prince George, Charlotte, Louise

Royal fans have reportedly been left completely shocked by Kate Middleton’s strict parenting rules for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.



Even though Prince William’s children are living a royal fantasy, the Duchess of Cambridge appears to have rather strict rules when it comes to behaviour and mannerisms.

A source spilled the beans on it all while speaking to The Sun and according to their revelation, "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

The Cambridges also employ a ‘chat soft’ whenever their kids scream at each other.

In times like this, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.”

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Given the duo’s busy schedules though they can’t always discipline their children, for every instance, and in moments like these, the responsibility falls to their nanny, Maria Borrallo.

A Norland expert Louise Heren explained the nanny’s ‘no nonsense’ policy and explained, "There will be no messing. That's because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum's hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can't be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums."

Another one of Norland’s rules are outdoor play, "Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play.”

"If it is tipping down, they will still go out. Wet weather is just inappropriate clothing, you have to put the right stuff on."