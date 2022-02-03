Taylor Swift course launched at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute

A course about Taylor Swift’s music and its cultural impact is being taught at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute.

According to Variety, students have been studding about the Grammy-winning singer’s legacy of music, song-writing, race in popular music and her youth and girlhood.

The course, taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, was started on January 26 and is expected to continue till March 9.

The outlet also reported that the All Too Well singer has also been invited as a speaker; however, response to the request is still pending.

As per the official description of the course, students are expected to learn to “deconstruct the way her creativity and song-writing have made her a durable presence in a quickly evolving music industry”.

Meanwhile, an insight into her career will also help course attendees to understand “how discourses of youth and girlhood are often exploited in the media and music industries.”