Gigi Hadid talks about her 'secret' TikTok account 'I'm a lurker'

Gigi Hadid is dishing details about her secret TikTok account.
Speaking to InStyle Magazine for their March issue, the 26-year-old model shared that she loves to look for kids' lunch clips on the video-sharing app.
"I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it. I'm a lurker, but it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos," she says.
Speaking more about her bond with her daughter, Gigi revealed that she is very excited to take Khai for her first skiing lesson.
"I'm really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, 2," she says. "We're getting close."
The model, who wishes the world for her daughter, adds that Khai can be whoever she wants to when she gets older.
"Yeah. No. You know, she's going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don't know," she tells InStyle.
