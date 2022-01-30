Prince Andrew on edge due to court case, lashing out at staff: Report

According to reports, Prince Andrew lashed out at a female gardener in the wake of his sex abuse trial

Britain’s Prince Andrew’s ongoing sex abuse trial has left him stressed out and according to reports, he has been shouting at royal staff over trivial matters.

According to the UK Sun, the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth threw a major tantrum over some damaged trees days after being served court papers.

A source described Prince Andrew’s behaviour as “over the top” and reportedly left the gardener “shaken and upset.”

“Andrew is under a great deal of stress but it’s no reason to take it out on staff doing their job. She had nothing to do with the damage and felt it was unfair. After all, it’s only a few saplings,” the source was quoted.

Andrew is currently embroiled in a court case after Virgina Roberts Giuffre claimed that he had sexual relations with her when she was a part of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.