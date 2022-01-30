Kanye West and Julia Fox 'are so cringe' says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan on Saturday took aim at Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox as the couple's new pictures surfaced online.
He is also known as a staunch opponent of Kardashians and never missed an opportunity to target Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
Kanye and Julia's intimate pictures from the star-studded Paris Fashion Week party have taken the internet by storm.
But Piers Morgan didn't like their pictures one bit. Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared one of their pictures with a caption, "These two are so cringe."
Earlier, Morgan had compared Fox with Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian and said the reality TV star was better than the rapper's new girlfriend.
The picture shared by Morgan shows Kanye and Julia locking lips at the Paris Fashion Week party.
Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, is dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.
