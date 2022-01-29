Prince William ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry’s response to security threats: report

Prince Harry has reportedly left Prince William completely shocked and appalled over his reaction to the ongoing security concerns that follow his family.



News of this reaction comes shortly after Prince Harry petitioned UK courts to offer Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet added protection when they visit England in the future.

However, it seems not to have sat right with his brother Prince William who seems shocked by the brazen request since it will ‘undoubtedly’ cause stress for the Palace.

News of it all has been brought to light by a source close to OK! Magazine. According to their findings, "William sympathizes with Harry's insistence on defending his family. He's appalled at how Harry's handling the matter because of the stress it's putting on The Queen and the monarchy."

The source also alleges that Prince William agrees with the notion that Prince Harry got “brainwashed” by Meghan Markle amid the ongoing royal drama.

The same insider also explained that Prince Harry’s request comes because of how his visit for Princess Diana’s statue was compromised due to the lack of security.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and his family have become the recipients of "well-documented Neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

Threats the prince believes are holding him back from travelling to his country of origin with his wife and children.