Akshay Kumar remembers Rajesh Khanna as he plays 'Bawarchi' inspired role

Akshay Kumar remembered the late actor Rajesh Khanna, who was also his father-in-law, as he played cook in an ad which was inspired by Khanna's character in 1972 movie Bawarchi.

Taking to Twitter, the Khiladi actor shared a TV spot on his account as he expressed, “Very rarely do we get a chance in life to play our hero on screen!”

While expressing his joy, Kumar added, “Fondly remembering my late father-in-law whose iconic character in Bawarchi inspired me to do this.”

The Sooryavanshi star is seen in a cook's avatar in the ad as he assures his employers of nutrient-filled food.

On the work front, Kumar will is gearing up hit box office with a number of upcoming projects, including Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, Selfiee and Oh My God 2.

Fans are excited to warmly welcome his next project Bachchan Pandey, helmed by Farhad Samji, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon. The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 18.