Prince William, Kate Middleton ensure Prince George does not get addicted to THIS

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton make sure that their kids enjoy everything in moderation including computer games.

Speaking to previous BAFTA winners the Duke of Cambridge shared that he and his wife have to be careful over the eldest child, Prince George’s, screen time.

He said: "We're to regulate their gaming, that's the thing at the moment.

"We watch their screen time, you have to be careful about that. They do definitely like gaming. They're fascinated by that. George particularly he's more interested in it."

William then added: "The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films.

"All that is creative. I adore film and gaming as well, I'm trying to get the next generation interested in it."