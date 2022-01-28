Isabelle Kaif stars in Bilal Saeed's new song 'Judaiya': Watch Teaser

Isabella Kaif, younger sister of Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, has joined hands with Bilal Saeed for his upcoming song Judaiya.

Joining the duo is also UK-based singer Ezu, who is set to charm the Pakistani audiences with his voice.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Bilal Saeed announced his new project with a poster featuring Kaif and Ezu.

"A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif

Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022," he teased fans.

Later, Saeed shared the much-awaited teaser of the song, seemingly featuring e Ezu and himself in a feud over Kaif.

"Teaser Out Now! Watch out for #Judaiya my latest release with @ezuworld starring @isakaif, captioned the singer, while tagging Kaif and Ezu.



