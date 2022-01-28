Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ finally gets release date

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will finally release in cinemas on February 25.
Alia turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos gazing at the moon and wrote, “Dekho chand aaya … chand nazar aaya. Gangu bhi aa rahi hain .. 25th February Ko” followed by a heart and folded hands emoticons.
The movie was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is Alia Bhatt’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Alia Bhatt also shared the release date Gangubai Kathiawadi in her Insta stories.
The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
