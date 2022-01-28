Prince William briefed during his visit to BAFTA

Prince William, who is the President of BAFTA, on Thursday visited its newly re-opened headquarters and appreciated all those involved.



The Duke of Cambridge visited the BAFTA headquarters to see the redevelopment of the new building which will dramatically increase its support for young people building careers in the industry.

“Hearing from young people supported by BAFTA, and their mentors, it’s clear they will be able to benefit most from the new facilities - from a whole new floor of multi purpose learning spaces to an installation of the latest technology in the industry,” the Duke of Cambridge said on his official Twitter handle while sharing the photos from his visit.

He also said, “Well done to all involved.”

Prince William visited BAFTA without Kate Middleton.