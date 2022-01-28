Meghan seems to be reluctant to back Prince Harry's moves

Prince Harry's sweet wife Meghan Markle seems to be reluctant to back Prince Harry's ongoing efforts to return to his homeland as she's remaining mum.



Harry's recent moves suggest as he is planning to travel to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh 's memorial service and the Queen's Jubilee over the summer.



The Duke of Sussex has demanded police protection to return to his homeland and reportedly 'reached out to his father' to have 'friendly video calls' after Prince Charles' positive statement about him.



Harry seemingly wants to bury the hatchet to secure his and family's future. While, his father Charles is also said to be 'desperate to see the grandchildren as the future king wants to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, which he really does miss.

Harry's steps indicate he sees his family's future in the Britain and wants his children to have blessings of their royal elders too.

But, it is not sure Meghan also wants the same as she's been out of spotlight for a long time and spending moments with her daughter Lilibet and son Archie amid other assignments.

Royal fans have begun to speculate that Meghan has different views. While, few of them think the Duchess is not with the Duke in his decisions or wants to stay away from this all drama