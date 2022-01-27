Prince Charles 'dreads' becoming King for THIS reason: Report

Prince Charles does not want to become the next monarch as it will mean the loss of his beloved mother.

Royal biographer Penny Juror claims that the thought of becoming the King is terrifying for Charles since he loves his mother dearly.

“This is a moment that he [Charles] has been dreading all his life really because his achieving the top job, the job he’s been training for and preparing for all these years does inevitably means the death of his mother and he loves his mother very dearly," he told Podcast Royal.

“So it’s going to be a very vicious week, moment and I think that I am sure that he is pretty terrified of the whole prospect.

"He is a very emotional man and a sensitive man, he did take the death of his father very badly. He takes the death of any loved one to heart and I think it would be, it’s devastating for him as it is for anyone who loses a much-loved mother.”

As per the constitution unit, Charles will automatically become King after mother Queen Elizabeth II passes away. However, there is also a possibility that Prince William takes over the role if father chooses to abdicate.

"Under common law, Prince Charles will automatically become King the moment the Queen dies.

"Prince William could only become King if Prince Charles chose to abdicate.”