'Parizaad':Ahmed Ali Akbar tops charts on Twitter for stellar performance 

After the second last episode of famed series Parizaad, actor Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending top on twitter and fans could not help but praise his outstanding performance in the grand masterpiece.
The makers have decided to broadcast the final episode in theaters so the play will finally end this week.
Ahmed Ali Akbar who played the lead role has captivated millions of hearts and has become the talk of the town ever since the drama went on-air.
Netizens have had a massive reaction to his recent appearance.
One wrote, “ Finally AAA is trending on twitter, thankyou for giving us Parizaad, the one of a kind, beautiful, innocent and kind soul. No one could have done the serial better than you.”
