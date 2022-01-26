Prince William, Kate Middleton face dilemma over children's royal future

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been told that their children could be take on royal duties sooner than expected for a major reason.

Considering that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle withdrew from their royal duties and that Prince Andrew has kept his distance from royal appearances due to his questionable character, the burden largely falls on the Cambridges, who have also stepped it up for the ailing Queen.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser it will be difficult for the Cambridges to gauge interest with the public after the Queen passes away and therefore, William and Kate will have to make the tough choice to bring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis into the limelight.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald she said: “The palace needs the public to buy into the concept of a monarchy, which is why any growing disinterest is so dangerous for them.”

“To shore up public support for the Royal Family, they will need all hands on the royal deck and the palace will have to deploy their most beguiling and adorable assets, namely, the Cambridge Three.

“For Kate, who has from day one tried to instill as much normality into her family’s life as possible, that would not be a thrilling prospect.”