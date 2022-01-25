Ranveer Singh wants to be the ‘first to try something that hasn’t been tried before’

Ranveer Singh in a recent interview shed light on his hunger for the performing arts

Ranveer Singh in a recent interview shed light on his hunger for the performing arts, saying that he wants to be the first to try things that haven’t been done before.

In an IANS interview, the 83 star was quoted as saying, “Right now I am becoming obsessed with this craft. I want to play more with it and want to explore more, so yes right now its burning like a blazing inferno wanting to do more and see what the possibilities are.”

He went on to share that an ‘admired colleague’ of his once told him that there is ‘no reference for him’ in Indian cinema; “A mainstream leading man of Hindi cinema doesn't really go this distinctively into different characters and then you have this off-screen persona that also has no reference.”

“So, I think I am doing something that I may not have done before and therefore I am achieving what I want to achieve which is doing things which haven't been done before,” Ranveer said.

Talking about where he wants to take his career in the future, Ranveer shared, “Let me be the first of trying something that hasn't been tried before because I'm now deeply attached to the process which is the ultimate prize.”