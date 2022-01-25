Shraddha Kapoor posts gorgeous no makeup selfies as enjoys a cup of tea

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently gave her fans a glimpse into her cozy winter mornings as she began her Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Aashiqui 2 famed starlet dropped a bunch of her gorgeous pictures as she wished her 68.4 million followers good morning. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a blue jacket underneath a red top and posing for the camera.

Sitting in one corner of her window, Shraddha began the day with a cup of tea and captioned the post, "Good morning!" with a cup of tea and purple heart emoticon.

Fans also responded to her post and showered love on the actress’ natural look, glowy selfies.

Meanwhile, the Street Dancer actress was most recently seen attending the wedding of her best friend and makeup artist. Several photos and videos of the starlet with her team were also shared on social media.