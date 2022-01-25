Shraddha Kapoor posts gorgeous no makeup selfies as enjoys a cup of tea

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently gave her fans a glimpse into her cozy winter mornings as she began her Tuesday.
Taking to her Instagram, the Aashiqui 2 famed starlet dropped a bunch of her gorgeous pictures as she wished her 68.4 million followers good morning. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a blue jacket underneath a red top and posing for the camera.
Sitting in one corner of her window, Shraddha began the day with a cup of tea and captioned the post, "Good morning!" with a cup of tea and purple heart emoticon.
Fans also responded to her post and showered love on the actress’ natural look, glowy selfies.
Meanwhile, the Street Dancer actress was most recently seen attending the wedding of her best friend and makeup artist. Several photos and videos of the starlet with her team were also shared on social media.
Eric Clapton thinks COVID-19 vaccines are a form as mass hypnosis and that he was forced into getting the shot
The movie is slated to release on February 11
Dakota Johnson joined virtual Q&A session to promote her film 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will celebrate Lilibet’s birthday on June 4, the same weekend as Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.
Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December