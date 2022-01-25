BTS ranks 1st on South Korean government's list of most influential celebs

The South Korean government announced that the k-pop boy band BTS has become the most influential Korean celebrity worldwide in 2021.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism listed the top 10 personalities on January 24.

The names were determined based on votes of 12,500 people from different countries across the world, mainly from Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The votes were analysed on eight different points of interests such as ‘interest in the Korean language’ before the official list was unveiled.

The Butter hit-maker, which has played an impressive role in promoting the country’s culture, left others behind as it bagged 15.1% of total vote.

BTS at United Nations General Assembly

The South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, whose work amidst the pandemic is being widely acknowledged, secured the second spot on the list with 6.2% votes.

Meanwhile, the famed girl-group BLACKPINK, actor Lee Min-ho, Song Hye-kyo, footballer Son Heung-min, singer PSY and Parasite director, Bong Joon-ho also landed a spot in the list.

Left; Lee Min-ho, Right: BLACKPINK



