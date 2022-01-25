Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to not attend Prince Philip's memorial

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial has become all the talk.

However, royal commentator Neil Sean has suggested an alternative saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should not be there but rather send a "private video message".

"It's very difficult for Harry and Meghan because if they do come back over here whichever way they turn all eyes will be on them.

"The media will want to know which family members interact, which don't.

"I don't necessarily see this as a way forward."

He added that: "Harry and Meghan could offer the opportunity of a video recorded message, not necessarily to be played out in Westminster Abbey either.

"This may be played privately at a function afterward at Windsor Castle.

"I think this will be the best way forward for the ex-royals because they know that day shouldn't be about them.

"It should be about remembering a wonderful man but more importantly the focus should be on the Queen and allowing her to remember Philip."