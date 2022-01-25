Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to not attend Prince Philip's memorial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial has become all the talk.
However, royal commentator Neil Sean has suggested an alternative saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should not be there but rather send a "private video message".
"It's very difficult for Harry and Meghan because if they do come back over here whichever way they turn all eyes will be on them.
"The media will want to know which family members interact, which don't.
"I don't necessarily see this as a way forward."
He added that: "Harry and Meghan could offer the opportunity of a video recorded message, not necessarily to be played out in Westminster Abbey either.
"This may be played privately at a function afterward at Windsor Castle.
"I think this will be the best way forward for the ex-royals because they know that day shouldn't be about them.
"It should be about remembering a wonderful man but more importantly the focus should be on the Queen and allowing her to remember Philip."
Eric Clapton thinks COVID-19 vaccines are a form as mass hypnosis and that he was forced into getting the shot
The movie is slated to release on February 11
Dakota Johnson joined virtual Q&A session to promote her film 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will celebrate Lilibet’s birthday on June 4, the same weekend as Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.
Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December