Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns demise of 'Ertugrul' co-star Ayberk Pekcan

Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan was totally heartbroken as his co-actor Ayberk Pekcan leaves for eternal abode.
The news of Ayberk’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Turkey as it was really unexpected.
To note, the actor was suffering from lung cancer which had spread all over his body and the struggle towards recovery had been quite long but the actor could not make it.
Taking to IG, Engin Altan shared a picture with Pekcan from the sets of Dirilis Ertugrul and wrote, “ RIP Ayberk Pekcan.”
Engin and Ayberk shared a friendly bond as they had worked closely together in the famed historical series Dirilis Ertugrul.
Ayberk essayed the role of Artuk Bey, the right hand man and secret keeper of Ertugrul Ghazi.
The audience loved him for the intense loyalty and sincerity he held towards Ertugrul, his family and the tribe in general.
Ayberk Pekcan was to be sent off to his last journey in Mercia today.
Many celebs came forward and shared memories with the late actor in the form of flashbacks snaps.
