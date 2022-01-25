Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in chic orange cut-out dress, see pics

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan.

The Bajirao Mastani actress, along with the cast members including Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chauturvedi, has kickstarted promotions of the film and she has already left the internet in awe of her style game.

On Monday evening, the RamLeela starlet dropped some of her gorgeous clicks on social media from the latest promotional event and flaunted her stunning style in a glamorous orange cut-out dress.

Making a head-turning appearance, the ’83 actress opted for a ribbed knit dress with several intricate details including gorgeous cut-outs around the neckline and sideways high-low hem.

Deepika and her stylist Shaleena Nathani posted photos on their respective Instagram accounts. The actress completed her look with black pointed high-heeled pumps and statement gold earrings and matching gold rings. She went for minimal, glam make-up and styled her hair in side-parted open locks.

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant, Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa in an important role. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, will premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime.