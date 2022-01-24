Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spending quality time with first baby

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogate, are spending quality family time as the couple has apparently taken a social media break.



The celebrity couple announced the birth of their baby in a joint statement on Instagram on January 21.

They said, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Since January 21, Priyanka, who is an avid social media user, and Nick Jonas are not seen on Instagram and Twitter.

Fans are speculating that Priyanka and the Find You singer have taken a social media break to spend quality time with their child.

Millions of fans have reacted to The Matrix Resurrections actress Instagram post where she shared the good news.