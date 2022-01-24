Fans call out broadcasters for revealing Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s daughter's face

Fans are certainly not happy with broadcasters who revealed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika’s face during live India vs South Africa at Cape Town.

The couple is protective of their little munchkin's privacy and are often spotted protecting her face from getting captured by paparazzi.

However, their daughter’s privacy was breached when official cameraman, at cricket match on Sunday, zoomed in at the PK star, holding her baby.

Coming across the viral footage from the match, netizens have taken over social media to condemn the act.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “The broadcaster should have respected their privacy.”

Other tweeted, “Not sure if Virat Kohli and Anushka were ready for this but if it was broadcasted without their consent, this is extremely disappointing.”





