Prince William to honour Kristen Stewart at BAFTA awards for playing Diana?

Prince William dislikes depictions of his mother Princess Diana in films.

According to Daily Mail, this year's BAFTA awards ceremony could be awkward for the Duke of Cambridge because he might well have to honour Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, who played Diana in "Spencer".

The film has been nominated for out standing British film and Stewart for Leading Actress.

The newspaper reported that William, who is the president of BAFTA, hated depiction of his mother in Netflix show "The Crown".

The Daily Mail reporter wondered whether, the Duke of Cambridge, who enjoys attending the BAFTA, will excuse himself from the room if Kristen takes to the stage.