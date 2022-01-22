Prince Harry may no longer be a Counsellor of State: 'Final nail in coffin of his royal life'

Prince Harry, who moved to the US with Meghan Markle after quitting the royal duties in 2020, may no longer be a Counsellor of State, according to new report.

The Duke of Sussex - who is one of four Counsellors of States alongside Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince William - would face "no going back" to his former royal life if he's axed as Queen's Counsellor.

These royals, as the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21, would undertake The Queen's official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad.

It's being claimed this would be a catastrophic blow for Harry, who it emerged last year has relinquished his royal patronages.

"Being removed, by parliament no less, as a Counsellor of State would really be the nail in Harry’s coffin of his former life as a frontline member of the royal family," Daily Mail reported.

"If the Queen does take steps to have this situation remedied and Harry is axed, there really is no going back. All of these decisions – the military titles, the HRHs in abeyance – could theoretically be reversed. However, having parliament take formal action to remove them as Counsellors of State is in another league entirely," the source told the same media outlet.

Harry, who tied the knot with Meghan in May 2018 and since had two children with the former actress, left his royal titles in the UK two years ago. It's still unclear if the Sussexes are interested to join the Queen and the rest of the family for Prince Philip's memorial to be held on an as yet unspecified date.