Neetu marks 42nd wedding anniversary with candid photos of late husband Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor marked the 42nd wedding anniversary and remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor with candid photos.



Taking to Instagram, Neetu posted sweet throwback photos with Rishi from the time they visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Kapoor’s autobiography.

She posted the pictures with caption, “In remembrance” followed by a heart emoji.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980.

Earlier, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered her late father on her parents’ wedding anniversary.

She took to her Insta stories and shared a throwback pic of her parents and captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.