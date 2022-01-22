Perween Rahman celebrated by Google with birthday doodle

Late social activist Perween Rahman is being honoured by Google on her 65th birthday.

Perween Rahman was born in 1957 in Dhaka, Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Following the partition of Pakistan in 1971, she relocated with her family to Karachi. Rahman studied architecture and went on to earn her master’s in housing, building, and urban planning from the Institute of Housing Studies in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, quotes Google in its ode.

Rahman’s personal experiences of displacement inspired her to pursue a career advocating for housing security, and in 1982, she began working as an unpaid intern for the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP). This organization focused on sanitation, housing, and healthcare in Orangi Town on the outskirts of Karachi, one of the world’s largest informal settlements, adds the tribute.

Rahman’s dedication to helping Orangi Town’s 1.5 million residents protect their land rights. Under her lead, the OPP partnered with the government to set up 650 private schools, 700 medical clinics, and 40,000 small businesses.

For her achievements, Perween has received various honours from the government including Sitara-e-Shujaat (Order of Bravery award).

Perween Rahman was assassinated by four gunmen near Pirabad Police Station in 2013.