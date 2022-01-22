Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra first child is a baby girl! Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a little baby girl, reports US Weekly.
As per the outlet, the couple's friends are super "excited" to meet their first child and quote how the Jonas lovebirds plan to have “at least two children” someday.
In a joint statement shared via social media on Friday, the Quantico star and her singer husband announced the birth of their child.
“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."
In an earlier interview, Priyanka weighed in on starting a family and slowing down on her work commitments.
“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” adding that husband was “not too busy to practice.”
Katrina Kaif and Priyanka will be seen together with Alia Bhatt in their next film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.
