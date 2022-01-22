Khloe Kardashian stops Tristan Thompson to move into her $37m California home

Khloe Kardashian has banned former boyfriend Tristan Thompson to move into her $37 million new home in California.

According to Entertainment Tonight: "Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together"

Tristan went behind Khloe's back during the 2020 pandemic to father a child with Maralee Thompson.

"Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe," adds the source.

Khloe new mansion in Hidden Hills makes her neighbours with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner.

"Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan's actions and his public apology isn't helping," the insider said of the Good American designer.

"This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed," said the source.