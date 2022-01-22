Kate Middleton will not accompany Prince William during Dubai visit

Kensington Palace on Friday said Prince William will visit Dubai next month at the request of the British Foreign Office.

According to the statement, it will be the Duke of Cambridge's first visit to the UAE and will see him highlight two Royal Foundation programs while there.

"His Royal Highness' programme comes in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai," the statement said.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, would not accompany Prince William during his visit to the UAE.



