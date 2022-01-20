Prince Harry and Meghan have no plan to attend Prince Philip's memorial

Reports from the US are already suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't come to Britain for memorial service for Prince Philip.
Philip died at the age of 99 in April last year. Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral without his wife and children.
The couple is likely to skip the memorial service over lack of security, a report in Page Six said.
The Duke of Sussex claims it's too unsafe to return to the UK without his own security team in place to protect him and his family.
Harry has also applied for the judicial review of the Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security.
One of teenagers, jailed for inciting terror attacks on the Duke and other targets, has now been released: report
Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations about Maxwell and Epstein's relationship
Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly shared a romantic relationship
Cinemas and theatres are still open in Germany but most large events and fairs across the country have been cancelled...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez said, “Shine bright like a diamond”
The Duke of York title is traditionally held by the second son of the sovereign