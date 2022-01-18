 
Tuesday January 18, 2022
Paris Hilton's cooking show cancelled by Netflix after 1 season

'Cooking With Paris' will not return with second season as Netflix has opted not to renew the reality series

By Web Desk
January 18, 2022
Famed American socialite and media personality, Paris Hilton’s reality cooking show, Cooking With Paris will not return for a second season as Netflix has cancelled the series after one season, Deadline reported.

The six-episode cooking reality show, featured the Life Is Simple star flaunting her cooking skills, with a touch of fashion and glamour.

The cooking show has been cancelled for its next season after the streaming giant has opted not to renew the show for a second season.

The actress and singer’s culinary program premiered in August, during which Hilton, 40, cooked a variety of recipes; from marshmallows to turkey, alongside a range of celebrity guests, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Cooking With Paris provided fans a glimpse for the hotel heiress’ signature glam style, including her gorgeous outfits and diamond-studded utensils such as crystal-encrusted spatula.