Paris Hilton's cooking show cancelled by Netflix after 1 season

Famed American socialite and media personality, Paris Hilton’s reality cooking show, Cooking With Paris will not return for a second season as Netflix has cancelled the series after one season, Deadline reported.
The six-episode cooking reality show, featured the Life Is Simple star flaunting her cooking skills, with a touch of fashion and glamour.
The cooking show has been cancelled for its next season after the streaming giant has opted not to renew the show for a second season.
The actress and singer’s culinary program premiered in August, during which Hilton, 40, cooked a variety of recipes; from marshmallows to turkey, alongside a range of celebrity guests, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.
Cooking With Paris provided fans a glimpse for the hotel heiress’ signature glam style, including her gorgeous outfits and diamond-studded utensils such as crystal-encrusted spatula.
