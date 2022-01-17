 
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's failed security bid drags Prince Charles, Camilla

Prince Charles reportedly got private security for Camilla more than 20 years ago while Prince Harry's request was recently rejected

By Web Desk
January 17, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to get police protection in the UK has unearthed a royal affair which dates more than 20 years ago.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, in a post on twitter, Prince Charles had privately sought police security for Camilla Parker.

"THROWBACK: In May 2002, The Guardian carried a report claiming that Prince Charles privately paid for two full-time police protection officers for his then-longterm mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. A Palace spokesperson called it a 'private matter',” he tweeted.

Dating back in 2002, it was reported that the Prince of Wales was paying for two full-time security staff out of his own pocket.

Prince Charles's spokeswoman said: "Whatever the prince is providing is a private matter."

The story was unearthed after Prince Harry was rejected by the Home Office to pay for his own police protection when visiting the UK. 