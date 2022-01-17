How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's failed security bid drags Prince Charles, Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to get police protection in the UK has unearthed a royal affair which dates more than 20 years ago.
According to royal author Omid Scobie, in a post on twitter, Prince Charles had privately sought police security for Camilla Parker.
"THROWBACK: In May 2002, The Guardian carried a report claiming that Prince Charles privately paid for two full-time police protection officers for his then-longterm mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. A Palace spokesperson called it a 'private matter',” he tweeted.
Dating back in 2002, it was reported that the Prince of Wales was paying for two full-time security staff out of his own pocket.
Prince Charles's spokeswoman said: "Whatever the prince is providing is a private matter."
The story was unearthed after Prince Harry was rejected by the Home Office to pay for his own police protection when visiting the UK.
