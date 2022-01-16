Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans infuriated after UK Home Office's 'mad' decision

File Footage





Prince Harry’s bid to to pay for his own security saw a lot of backlash after it was rejected.

According to Express, the Duke of Sussex did not want to "impose on the British taxpayer" when he and his family were in the UK back in 2020 and wanted to pay for his own security.

However he has since decided to apply for a judicial review of the rejected application.

This saw many call out the UK Home Office for their "mad" decision.

Author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu hit out at the decision saying: "Y'all trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan and kids killed?"

"Royal Family cut off security, Brits moan taxes can't be used for Sussexes and Home Office dismisses Sussexes paying for their security in UK. MAD!

"How dare you refuse their security at their own expense when they are at risk?"

One user, wrote: "Oh WoW...This is Crazy... Huh??

"So he's not ALLOWED to pay for the necessary security whilst in the UK in order to keep him & his family safe?

"Am I reading this wrong? Why?"

A second user, agreed saying: "This is crazy. Do they want them to be hurt?"

"Why isn't he being given diplomatic protection anyway in the UK?"