Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looks stunning in saree

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has revealed that she has decided to wear a saree every Sunday, saying “I love sarees.”



Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan, 25 posted two dazzling photos in the saree and revealed it belongs to her mother Reena Dutta.

She wrote, “Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours.”

Ira further said, “I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets that way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think.”

Aamir Khan’s daughter went on to say “Yes, I wore boots with my saree.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.