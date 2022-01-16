Bella Hadid thinks Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago look like ‘twins’

US supermodel Bella Hadid considers Kim Kardashian and her four-year-old daughter Chicago look like ‘twins’.



Kim took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of Chicago on her fourth birthday with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet.”

Kim continued, “The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!.”

Commenting on the post, Bella Hadid said, “Wowwwwww. She is HEAVENNNN!!!!!!! Ur twin!!!!!.”

The endearing photos have received over 4.3 million hearts within no time.