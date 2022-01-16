Kim Kardashian sends love to mini-me Chicago on birthday

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 'twin' daughter Chicago her birthday.
Chicago West, born to parents Kim and Kanye West, turns four today and her billionaire mother is marking the day with cherishing her 'independent' daughter.
Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-four penned a note for her Chi Chi alongside a carousel of photos and videos of the baby girl.
"My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!"
Take a look:
Kris Jenner said, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!”
