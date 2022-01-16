Kim Kardashian 'upset' after Kanye West blames her security

Kim Kardashian only wished for 'healthy boundaries' when she stopped Kanye West from entering home without her permission.



The 44-year-old rapper in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked interview said that Kim's security stopped him from entering home with daughter North West.

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," he said. "And that's what I want everybody to know."



West added, "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."

An insider close to Kim explains that West's claims are false "false,"

Although admitting that West was "not allowed inside" the star's home that day, but she "didn't stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off."

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," the source added saying that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."

"Kim wants the children to have a strong relationship with both parents and for him to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule," says the source.

