Meghan's former co-star hits back at trolls attacking Duchess

Patrick J Adams who worked with the Duchess of Sussex on hit law drama Suits from 2011 to 2017, lashed out at the conversations surrounding Meghan Markle and him.



The Duchess of Sussex's friend and her onscreen lover Patrick J Adams, who has been vocal in defending Meghan over the years, blasted the trolls attacking his former co-star, asking them to "do to better."

The actor wrote: 'Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots.'

Meghan's former co-star has hit out after being constantly 'pulled into' debates surrounding the Duchess.



Patrick, who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, previously labelled the Royals 'toxic' while also defending Meghan as a 'powerful woman' ahead of her tell-all Oprah interview with Prince Harry.