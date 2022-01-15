Inside Kylie Jenner’s over-the-top giraffe-themed baby shower event

American media personality Kylie Jenner revealed pictures from lavish baby shower event on Friday.

The soon-to-be-mom Kylie, 24, dropped pictures from the beautiful white-and-gold giraffe-themed baby shower on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post with a white heart, angel and giraffe emoticon.

In the series of nine pictures, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse into her rare maternity style as she opted for a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress for the event.

The pictures include Kylie cradling her baby bump in front of three regal statues of giraffes and posing all smiles with her mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

She also showed off some of the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and matching diaper bag. Multiple Tiffany & Co. blue bags also paired with the stroller.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner also attended the event.

Kylie is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. The duo are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who turns 4 next month.



